Polls in Odisha's Maoist pockets peaceful

By Express News Service

Unlike the coastal districts which reported poll-related violence, the first phase voting passed off peacefully in Maoist-hit pockets of Odisha on Wednesday. In Malkangiri, the administration heaved a sigh of relief as no untoward incident was reported from any of the 264 polling booths on the day. The highest polling percentage of 84.91 was reported from Tandki panchayat bordering Chhattisgarh where Maoist fear loomed large a year back.

There were 88 sensitive booths including 15 in four panchayats bordering Chhattisgarh in Malkangiri block. Official sources said women turned out in greater numbers to vote this time compared to their male counterparts. In the first phase, 49,797 women exercised their franchise against 46,896 men.

Similarly, the first phase polling in tribal areas of Koraput district was peaceful. In Maoist-hit Bandhugaon block, no untoward incident was reported amid tight security arrangement by both the State police and Border Security Force (BSF). Ahead of the polling, combing operation was carried out in the block. A police check post was also functional at Bandhugaon border to monitor activities of outsiders.

Sources said tribals in large numbers came out to vote in Borigumma, Kamta, Kumuli, Padapadar, Kathorgada, Semiliguda, Almonda, and Bandhugaon. In the first phase, poll was held in seven zilla parishad zones under Borigumma, Semiliguda and Bandhugaon.

Similarly, polling remained incident-free in Sundargarh, Kalahandi and Balangir. In Kalahandi, Junagarh and Golamunda blocks went to the polls in the first phase. All eyes were on Junagarh as the Assembly constituency is represented by Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra who is facing heat over his alleged links with the main accused in lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case.

In Balangir, combing operation was carried out in Maoist-affected areas before voting started on the day. At least 33 mobile patrolling squads, six striking teams led by three DSPs and four inspectors were engaged for polling.