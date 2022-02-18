Automated driving test to start in 15 Odisha districts soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The manual review of driving skills before granting licence is soon going to become past with the State government deciding to introduce automated driving test system (ADTS). The driving ability of a person will now be judged by an automated system with the help of camera, sensor and computer. In the first phase, driving test tracks will be set up in 15 districts.

Transport department sources said the existing manual driving test system for issuing licence would be computerised. The system will not only check an applicant’s driving skills but also ensure transparency while issuing licence. It will feature a state-of-the-art setup, including video analytics technology and a vast array of cameras and sensors. From the entry of the vehicle to its inspection and driving test, everything will be conducted digitally.

The State Transport Authority (STA) said that a scientifically-designed system with multiple high definition cameras will be put up to assess the applicants against essential driving skills.As the tracks will be lined with sensors, hitting a sensor during the test will result in loss of mark. The digital testing track sensors fitted at the track will monitor the driving ability of the applicant.“The driving test system will be upgraded with an objective to reduce road accidentsfatalities and bring down manual checking and human interference. Tender has been floated for setting up the system,” said a Transport department official.

The driving skills of an applicant will be judged on parameters like path change, lane driving, stop line, up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions. In order to validate and monitor applicant’s authenticity, smartphones will be installed with dual cameras in the vehicles for face recognition. It will detect the presence of a seat belt and identify the applicant throughout the test.

The applicants can know the outcome of their test on the spot and officials will complete the formalities swiftly. One messaging board will be placed at each test track to display the result within 10 seconds.The ADTS will be set up at Angul, Baripada, Bhadrak, Balangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani, Rairangpur, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Talcher, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bhanjanagar, Nabarangpur and Sonepur.

DIGITAL SYSTEM