Chief of National Commission for Women seeks CBI probe into Mamita case

CUTTACK: Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Thursday sought a CBI probe into the Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case.During a meeting with Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal, she stressed the need for a high-level and independent probe to ensure justice for the slain lady teacher. She asked him to recommend the government for a CBI probe into the murder case, she said.

Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson

The charge sheet filed in the court in connection with the lady teacher murder case has missed key aspects. Some facts in the case are still to come to be verified even after the submission of the charge sheet and the CBI enquiry should be conducted taking all such aspects into consideration, she told mediapersons after the meeting.

“I have asked the DGP to add anyone into the purview of the investigation who has not been included so far. A re-look is necessary into the charge sheet and if it is felt the probe is insufficient, CBI can be roped in to take charge of investigation of the case,” she added.

On the alleged link of Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra in the murder case, Sharma said his name has not been mentioned in the charge sheet. “As the police come under the jurisdiction of the Home department, the Minister in charge of the portfolio should have been questioned by now. But surprisingly, the DGP’s office is not even aware whether the Minister has been questioned in connection with the case or not,” said Sharma.