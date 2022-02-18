STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chief of National Commission for Women seeks CBI probe into Mamita case

On the alleged link of Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra in the murder case, Sharma said his name has not been mentioned in the charge sheet. 

Published: 18th February 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (File photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Thursday sought a CBI probe into the Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher murder case.During a meeting with Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal, she stressed the need for a high-level and independent probe to ensure justice for the slain lady teacher. She asked him to recommend the government for a CBI probe into the murder case, she said. 

Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson

The charge sheet filed in the court in connection with the lady teacher murder case has missed key aspects. Some facts in the case are still to come to be verified even after the submission of the charge sheet and the CBI enquiry should be conducted taking all such aspects into consideration, she told mediapersons after the meeting.  

“I have asked the DGP to add anyone into the purview of the investigation who has not been included so far. A re-look is necessary into the charge sheet and if it is felt the probe is insufficient, CBI can be roped in to take charge of investigation of the case,” she added.

On the alleged link of Minister of State for Home Dibyashankar Mishra in the murder case, Sharma said his name has not been mentioned in the charge sheet. “As the police come under the jurisdiction of the Home department, the Minister in charge of the portfolio should have been questioned by now. But surprisingly, the DGP’s office is not even aware whether the Minister has been questioned in connection with the case or not,” said Sharma. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Richa Sharma NCW chief Mamita Meher case Mamita case NCW Womens Commission
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp