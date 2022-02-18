Electronic surveillance project to see light of day in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After several flip-flops, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has finally given the go-ahead for electronic surveillance project in view of the Men’s Hockey World Cup next year. Running out of time, the RSCL authorities recently made a presentation on the project before the technical committee at Bhubaneswar. The RSCL panel recommended some suggestions before giving its approval for integrated camera surveillance in the Steel City. As part of the project, underground optical fibre cable will be laid for integration with the under-construction command and control centre.

Chief executive officer of RSCL and Commissioner of Rourkela Municipal Corporation Subhankar Mohapatra said following in-principal nod of the technical committee, the proposal would be placed for approval at the next board meeting to be held shortly. He exuded confidence that the project will be approved and asserted to complete it well ahead of the showpiece hockey event.

The electronic surveillance was initially included for high-end digital solutions under the master system integrator (MSI) project. In 2018 and 2019, tenders were twice floated for selection of MSI for supply, installation, integration, commissioning, operation and maintenance with an estimated cost of around Rs 250 crore excluding GST. However, for the high cost factor, the MSI project was later dropped with a decision to take up most necessary IT components individually.

Subsequently, the RSCL board remained non-committal but did not completely drop the electronic surveillance proposal. Reliable sources in RSCL said till August last year, the proposal for electronic surveillance system was placed before the board twice without any success. In the last board meeting in August 2021, the board had approved installations of electronic traffic signal system, but kept silent on camera surveillance. Rourkela police too had apprised Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra about the need for electronic surveillance system for the mega hockey event.