STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'I am in perfect health': Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dismisses rumours about his health

“Rumours on my health are spread whenever there is an election. I am in perfect health and very happy. I assure you whenever there are such rumours BJD does well in elections,” Naveen said.

Published: 18th February 2022 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dismissed rumours on his health after visiting Lingaraj Temple on Friday and announced that he is fit to serve the people of Odisha.

“Rumours on my health are spread whenever there is an election. I am in perfect health and very happy. I assure you whenever there are such rumours BJD does well in elections,” Naveen said and added, “I don’t want to tell anything more.”

Two out of the five-phase panchayat polls have been completed on Friday.

The Chief Minister warned people that the Covid pandemic is still on and urged them to take precautions by wearing masks. Naveen had a darshan of Lord Lingaraj before replying to queries from media persons on his health.

This is not for the first time that such rumours about Chief Minister's health have spread. There was such a rumour a couple of days before the Republic Day, January 26. Though there was no discussion over the issue, Chief Minister attended the official Republic Day celebrations at Bhubaneswar setting aside all talks in this regard.

Besides, there was a prolonged speculation in political circles about his health before the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha which the BJD won comfortably.

Meanwhile, minister of state for science and technology Ashok Panda condemned all those who are doing politics by spreading rumours on the Chief Minister’s health. Alleging that this is a well-planned conspiracy, Panda said that such people are acting against the interest of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik health
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp