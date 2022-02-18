'I am in perfect health': Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dismisses rumours about his health

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dismissed rumours on his health after visiting Lingaraj Temple on Friday and announced that he is fit to serve the people of Odisha.

“Rumours on my health are spread whenever there is an election. I am in perfect health and very happy. I assure you whenever there are such rumours BJD does well in elections,” Naveen said and added, “I don’t want to tell anything more.”

Two out of the five-phase panchayat polls have been completed on Friday.

The Chief Minister warned people that the Covid pandemic is still on and urged them to take precautions by wearing masks. Naveen had a darshan of Lord Lingaraj before replying to queries from media persons on his health.

This is not for the first time that such rumours about Chief Minister's health have spread. There was such a rumour a couple of days before the Republic Day, January 26. Though there was no discussion over the issue, Chief Minister attended the official Republic Day celebrations at Bhubaneswar setting aside all talks in this regard.

Besides, there was a prolonged speculation in political circles about his health before the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha which the BJD won comfortably.

Meanwhile, minister of state for science and technology Ashok Panda condemned all those who are doing politics by spreading rumours on the Chief Minister’s health. Alleging that this is a well-planned conspiracy, Panda said that such people are acting against the interest of the state.