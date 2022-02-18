STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha budget 2022-23: Departments asked to focus on ‘zero based investment projects’

State’s budget is expected to cross Rs1.75 lakh crore this year, government’s priority is completion of projects  

Published: 18th February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is likely to present a vote-on-account budget for the first quarter of 2022-23 in view of the civic body polls expected next month, the State government has stressed taking up more projects under zero-based investment scheme.

Focus has been laid on the scheme as several infrastructure projects taken up by the departments concerned continue to languish owing to lack of monitoring and effective implementation. In the run up to the Budget 2022-23 which is expected to cross Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the Finance department has asked all other departments to prepare a list of new projects in different categories with a clear indication of time line. 

As the main objective of the scheme is to prioritise ongoing projects and complete as many as possible within a specified time by allocation of adequate resources wherever needed, the departments have been instructed to identify the projects worth over Rs 1 crore and above and Rs 10 crore and above for completion during 2022-23.

The departments will have to identify such projects at their level keeping in view the provisions of Section-6 of Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2005, which lays stress on allocation of funds in a manner that would ensure completion of ongoing projects during the financial year as per the time schedule. The screening will be done through strict technical, financial and economic appraisal in order to achieve maximum social impact and optimum utilisation of the limited resources available. 

The Finance department has asked to identify the projects and furnish the list category-wise by February 21 for completion during 2022-23 under zero based investment scheme. The exercise is being done to avoid cost escalation against a number of projects, which can be completed in a time bound manner, within the budgeted allocation.  

“The government is giving utmost importance to completion of ongoing projects by creating more fiscal space for developmental works. The departments will have to furnish a list of projects based on zero investment review with the targeted date of completion and reason of deviation, if any, in the previous years. Identification of new projects should be done meticulously,” said an official of the department.
In order to ensure maximum outcome from limited outlays, the departments have been asked to prioritise the allocation of funds for the projects to complete the same within the time schedule. 

Stress on infra

  • The government’s focus is on timely completion of projects
  • Departments asked to identify projects worth over Rs 1 crore and above for completion during 2022-23
  • The projects are required to be identified by February 21 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha budget Odisha polls Odisha finance department
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp