STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha election commission issues list of wards, booths for ULB polls

These include 59 wards and 452 booths in Cuttack, 42 wards and 250 booths in Berhampur and 67 wards and 705 booths in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 18th February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday released the list of wards and booths for elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State. Elections will be held to 107 ULBs including 48 municipalities and 59 NACs. Besides, three municipal corporations will go to polls. The elections will be held for 1,931 wards in the ULBs. 

Those include 1,763 wards in municipalities and NACs and 168 wards in the three corporations. Around 4,584 booths will be set up for elections in all the ULBs including the corporations. The three municipal corporations will have a total 168 wards and 1,407 booths. These include 59 wards and 452 booths in Cuttack, 42 wards and 250 booths in Berhampur and 67 wards and 705 booths in Bhubaneswar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha election commission SEC State election commission ULBs
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp