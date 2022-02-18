Odisha election commission issues list of wards, booths for ULB polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday released the list of wards and booths for elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State. Elections will be held to 107 ULBs including 48 municipalities and 59 NACs. Besides, three municipal corporations will go to polls. The elections will be held for 1,931 wards in the ULBs.

Those include 1,763 wards in municipalities and NACs and 168 wards in the three corporations. Around 4,584 booths will be set up for elections in all the ULBs including the corporations. The three municipal corporations will have a total 168 wards and 1,407 booths. These include 59 wards and 452 booths in Cuttack, 42 wards and 250 booths in Berhampur and 67 wards and 705 booths in Bhubaneswar.