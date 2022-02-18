Odisha MLA’s son administers oath to villagers

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day before polling for the second phase panchayat elections in Khairput block on Friday, a video of Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka’s son Mahesh administering oath to people in remote Badural village to vote for particular candidates went viral on social media.

In the video, Mahesh is seen standing among villagers and making them swear in the name of God to vote for sarpanch candidate Bhikari Kirsani and samiti member nominee Chaitanya Kirsani for development of Badural panchayat. Villagers can be heard saying if they violate the oath, God will punish them.

While the video evoked sharp criticism from opposition political parties, the Chitrakonda MLA said it was an old video. An event was organised in Badural six months back where Mahesh was present. Villagers took oath to work unitedly with BJD, he claimed.