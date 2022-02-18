STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: More wealth found in tainted doc’s name

Besides, he has a three-storey building at Kalarahanga, a plot in Jatni, a flat in Puri and two four-wheelers.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after finding Rs 1.12 crore from the house of gynaecologist Dr Sukant Kumar Jena, Vigilance officers have traced landed property, bank deposits and insurance policies registered in the name of doctor. Investigations have revealed that Jena invested Rs 44.16 lakh in insurance policies and has bank deposits to the tune of Rs 38.63 lakh. Besides, he has a three-storey building at Kalarahanga, a plot in Jatni, a flat in Puri and two four-wheelers.

Jena was caught red-handed on Wednesday while accepting a Rs 8,000 bribe from a woman’s cousin to carry out a C-section operation on her. During searches, the anti-corruption agency’s officers seized Rs 1.12 crore cash kept in bags from the doctor’s house in the Capital city.

Vigilance officers said initial investigation suggests that he accumulated the ill-gotten wealth by demanding bribe from the patients instead of performing operations free of cost at the CHC. They are also probing whether Jena was involved in carrying out abortions in neighbouring districts to make easy money. He had joined the service in 1999 and became a gynaecology specialist in 2004. Jena was earlier posted in districts like Kalahandi and Nayagarh.

