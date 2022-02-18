STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rural polls: All eyes on Birmitrapur in second round of polls

Sundargarh ZP president Emma Ekka.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  As the State votes in the second phase of panchayat polls on Friday, Sundargarh is set to witness a fight between BJD’s incumbent zilla parishad (ZP) president Emma Ekka and former MLA Halu Mundari, both contesting from Birmitrapur assembly constituency, BJP’s traditional stronghold.

Ekka, a Masters degree holder in Political Science, was elected ZP member from Nuagoan-B seat and went on to become ZP president in 2017. This time, Ekka is contesting for panchayat samiti (PS) member from Barilepta panchayat of Nuagaon block and aspires to be PS chairperson. Four other candidates are also in the fray for the same seat. 

Ekka is confident of a win alleging BJP’s false propaganda in Barilepta panchayat will work in her favour. Besides, Ekka is a known face in the rural political arena. During her tenure as ZP president, she had undertaken developmental works and ensured roads, electricity and drinking water facilities. 

Mundari, who had won as RN Pali MLA for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is contesting as a BJD candidate from Bisra-A ZP constituency alongside nine other nominees. He faces a tough fight in the triangular contest where the BJP with support of its MLA  Shankar Oram and Congress fielding former Bisra PS chairman Sushil Kindo, are set to fight tooth and nail. In 2017, the BJP had won both ZP seats in Bisra block and one in Nuagaon block. This time, Oram is confident of winning all four ZP seats in Bisra and Nuagon blocks. 

Sources said, as many as 2,53,155 voters in Nuagaon, Bisra, Subdega and Kutra blocks will exercise their franchise to decide the fates of eight ZP seats, 64 PS members and as many sarpanchs and 127 ward members.  

