Odisha rural polls: Intra-party rift likely to cost BJD dear

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Internal bickering within the ruling BJD in Jagatsinghpur is likely to have ramifications on the way people vote in the second phase on Friday. While BJD had a thumping victory in the last panchayat elections, conflict between local MLA and his rivals this time has led to an ugly but tough fight between party-supported nominees and BJD rebel candidates.

Sources said, factionalism within the ruling party in Jagatsinghpur and Naugaon blocks between local MLA-cum-district unit BJD president Prasant Muduli and Chairperson of the Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd Amarendra Das is in the open now.

In 2019 Assembly election, Das, a BJD ticket aspirant, was ignored by the party which chose Muduli to contest as MLA. This had led to Das’ supporters agitating in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence and submitting a memorandum but that yielded no result. Later, the party was divided into warring groups over distribution of tickets and Das started his party ‘Kranti Sena’ with the aim of fighting Muduli.

In the current panchayat polls, while Muduli has nominated Mohan Pinaki Mohanty as sarpanch candidate from Tardapada panchayat, Das’ aides former sarpanch Manas Das, Srikant Jena and Bhaskar Das are in the fray for the same seat. “Kranti Sena, is fighting against Muduli and lending all support to candidates who are contesting in the elections this time against him,” said former councillor of Jagatsinghpur municipality and BJD leader Susant Swain. Around 1.21 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 487 wards under 30 panchayats on Friday.