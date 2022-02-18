STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rural polls: Opposition raises doubts over fair elections

The senior BJP leader urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to break his silence over the violence unleashed by the BJD workers across the State. 

Published: 18th February 2022

vote_-_elections_-_pti

Representational image | (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress have raised questions over conduct of free and fair panchayat elections following large scale violence in the first phase which they alleged was sponsored by the ruling BJD.Alleging that workers of BJD were directly involved in violence at Pipili, Dharmasala, Hindol, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda and several other places, BJP State president Sameer Mohanty told mediapersons here that the voters are now wary of exercising their franchise. 

The senior BJP leader urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to break his silence over the violence unleashed by the BJD workers across the State. Alleging that the BJD leaders are trying to lure voters with cash, Mohanty alleged that a BJD MLA and a minister’s daughter were also found distributing money at Patnagarh and Lakhanpur respectively. “Even the Director General of Police is acting as per the directions of the ruling party,” he added.

A delegation of BJP led by Mohanty submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) AP Padhi demanding strong action against those involved in violence during the first phase of the polls. 
Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray also alleged that BJD supporters are distributing money and liquor to influence voters. Stating that the law and order situation has completely deteriorated in the State, Routray said booths were captured and bombs hurled at different places by BJD supporters.  

However, BJD MP Sasmit Patra blamed the BJP for the violence in the polls. He said his party has always believed in peace and peaceful administration for development of the State.“Since the BJP has realised that it will be defeated as is evident from the first phase of polling, it has started playing its old record of levelling false allegations against BJD,” he added.

