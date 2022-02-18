STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court denies bail to 6 accused in Mahanga case

The State counsel strongly opposed bail to the six accused persons. 

Published: 18th February 2022 05:45 AM

Orissa High Court.

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed the bail applications of six persons accused in the Mahanga double murder case in which a BJP leader and his uncle were killed on January 21 last year.BJP leader Kulamani Baral and uncle Dibya Singh Baral died in an attack by a group of miscreants while they were on their way back home on a motorcycle. The case registered at Mahanga police station is pending in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), Salepur.

The bail applications were moved in the High Court by accused Kailash Chandra Khatua, Malaya Kumar Barik, Bhikari Charan Swain, Khitish Kumar Acharya, Chaitanya Sethi and Arabinda Khatua.The single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra endorsed the contention of the State counsel and dismissed the pleas on February 14. Justice Mohapatra said that upon perusal of the case records and considering the gravity of offence, bail cannot be granted to the petitioners at this stage.

The State counsel strongly opposed bail to the six accused persons. “The petitioners have been named in the dying declaration of the two persons. As such, their involvement in the present crime is clearly established. The brutal murders over political rivalry has disturbed public order in the area and if the six accused are released on bail, they will try to influence the witnesses, the State counsel contended.

