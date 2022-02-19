STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 gram rakhis die in road mishap in Odisha's Nabarangpur

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Three gram rakhis died after a bus carrying 40 security personnel met with an accident near Papadahandi on Friday evening. The mishap also left 20 others injured. The injured were admitted in Papdahandi community health centre. After first aid, the critically injured were sent to the district headquarters hospital at Nabarangpur. 

Sources said, the police personnel were on their way to Kosagumuda from Nabarangpur after second round poll in Nandahandi and Tentulikhunti blocks. They were to be on duty for the third round in Kosagumuda. The bus left Nabarangpur around 8 pm but the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn near Sorispadar village, about three km from Papadahandi.  

Three personnel perished at the spot. Police rushed to the spot and with villagers’ help, rescued the injured from the bus and sent them to hospital in ambulance. SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said the driver lost control over the vehicle and the reason can be ascertained after investigation. Six of the injured are stated to be in serious condition, SDPO Aditya Sen said.

Odisha gram rakhis Umerkote Papdahandi
