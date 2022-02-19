STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

DHH nurses not paid salaries for 6 months, go on stir in Odisha's Kendrapara

Out of 224 sanctioned doctor posts, 87 are lying vacant in government hospitals across Kendrapara district. 

Published: 19th February 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses protesting outside the DHH in Kendrapara on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Health services were hit at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Friday after nurses staged a protest voicing their resentment over work overload, unfilled vacancies and pending salary for last six months. As per reports, the 220-bed hospital has been unable to function properly due to acute shortage of health staff.

Currently, there are only 17 nurses against 50 sanctioned posts and 34 doctors against 62 sanctioned posts in the DHH. The remaining posts have reportedly been vacant for more than a year.  As a result, the present nursing staff are compelled to work overtime. Not just that, their salaries are due for last six months. One of the nurses, on condition of anonymity, said they have urged the hospital authorities to fill up the vacant posts umpteen number of times but to no avail. 

“There are 33 vacancies for nurses which are yet to be filled in the DHH. We are forced to work round the clock with no leaves or weekly offs. Its impacting our health now,” said another nursing staff. Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Anita Patnaik said,”We are planning to engage some nurses from the community health centres at the DHH. We have apprised authorities concerned about the vacancies. The pending salaries will be released soon.”Out of 224 sanctioned doctor posts, 87 are lying vacant in government hospitals across Kendrapara district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara nurse protest district hospital DHH nurses
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp