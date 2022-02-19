DHH nurses not paid salaries for 6 months, go on stir in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Health services were hit at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Friday after nurses staged a protest voicing their resentment over work overload, unfilled vacancies and pending salary for last six months. As per reports, the 220-bed hospital has been unable to function properly due to acute shortage of health staff.

Currently, there are only 17 nurses against 50 sanctioned posts and 34 doctors against 62 sanctioned posts in the DHH. The remaining posts have reportedly been vacant for more than a year. As a result, the present nursing staff are compelled to work overtime. Not just that, their salaries are due for last six months. One of the nurses, on condition of anonymity, said they have urged the hospital authorities to fill up the vacant posts umpteen number of times but to no avail.

“There are 33 vacancies for nurses which are yet to be filled in the DHH. We are forced to work round the clock with no leaves or weekly offs. Its impacting our health now,” said another nursing staff. Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Anita Patnaik said,”We are planning to engage some nurses from the community health centres at the DHH. We have apprised authorities concerned about the vacancies. The pending salaries will be released soon.”Out of 224 sanctioned doctor posts, 87 are lying vacant in government hospitals across Kendrapara district.