Health rumours mean BJD is doing very well in polls, says CM Naveen Patnaik

The Chief Minister also warned people that the pandemic was still on and urged them to take precautions by wearing masks and maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour. 

Published: 19th February 2022 04:36 AM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid speculations over his health condition, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Friday evening made a sudden visit to Lingaraj temple to take stock of the ongoing beautification work, but more to make a public statement squashing all such rumours.He offered prayers to Lord Lingaraj along with other deities and walked around the temple complex to see the execution of projects. On his way back, he spoke to mediapersons saying he was in perfect health and very happy.“Rumours on my health are spread whenever there is an election. I am in perfect health and here to serve the people of Odisha,” Naveen said.

CM waves to people during his
visit to Lingaraj temple on Friday | Irfana

Asked if the rumour was an Opposition ploy amid the ongoing panchayat elections in the State, Patnaik said, “I don’t want to say anything more as the model code of conduct is in force. But, whenever there are such rumours, you can be assured that BJD is doing very well.” The second round of the five phase panchayat polls was completed on Friday. The Chief Minister also warned people that the pandemic was still on and urged them to take precautions by wearing masks and maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour. 

Naveen’s statement assumes significance as there has been an intensified campaign regarding his “falling health.” This is not the first time though that such rumours about his health have been spread. There was a similar rumour a couple of days before the Republic Day celebrations this year. Though there was no discussion over the issue, the Chief Minister attended the official Republic Day celebrations at Bhubaneswar setting aside all talk in this regard.Besides, there was a prolonged speculation in political circles about his health before the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections which the BJD won comfortably. He had released videos of his workout to dispel such contentions. 

Meanwhile, the BJD also came out in full force to attack such attempts, terming it dirty politics. Minister of State for Science and Technology Ashok Panda condemned the rumours and said, it was a well-planned conspiracy. “By resorting to these tactics, such people are acting against the interest of the State,” he said.
However, the Opposition said that the rumours on Chief Minister’s health are orchestrated by his own party. BJP spokesperson Dillip Mallick demanded that the State government should find out who are behind such rumours and arrest them. “The Chief Minister has the time to enact all such drama during the polls but has no time to speak about the violence during voting,” he said.

Stating that the health of the Chief Minister is all important, Congress spokesperson Sudarsan Das said that he did not look fully fit while visiting the temple. “What is the necessity of making the Chief Minister walk to show that he is healthy and doing fine,” he said and suggested that this could have been done from Naveen Nivas. There is a pattern to such rumours and the way it is contradicted by the Chief Minister, he added.

