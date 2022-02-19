STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha rural polls: Government teacher campaigning for BJD, alleges BJP leader Ashok Kumar Parida

Contacted, District Welfare Officer Krupa Sindhu Behera said  action against the headmaster will be taken as per the service code.

Mrutunjay Haldar addressing people at a BJD meeting in Malkangiri | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The BJD has come under severe attack from opposition BJP after an SC and ST department teacher was allegedly seen campaigning for the ruling party in Malkangiri block two days back. Speaking to mediapersons, senior BJP leader Ashok Kumar Parida alleged that headmaster of  SC and ST department-managed  Titibiri Sevashram, Mrutunjay Haldar, was seen sharing stage with BJD leaders at the party’s election meeting in MV-36 village. Addressing a gathering, Haldar reportedly asked people to vote for the BJD.  

Condemning the incident as a violation of code of conduct and demanding a probe, Parida asked how the election will be fair and transparent if a government servant is seen campaigning openly for the ruling party. He also sought action by the State Election Commission against the erring headmaster. Contacted, District Welfare Officer Krupa Sindhu Behera said  action against the headmaster will be taken as per the service code.

