Odisha rural polls: Opposition targets BJD for booth capturing

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has demanded that criminal elements should be detained before the polls to stop violence and booth capturing by BJD supporters. 

Published: 19th February 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:52 AM

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress targeted the BJD after the second phase panchayat polls on Friday alleging that there was large scale rigging and booth capturing by the ruling party supporters. Stating that the BJD is afraid of defeat in the panchayat elections this time, BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick alleged that involvement of ruling BJD supporters in violence and booth capturing has come to the fore in several places including Chikiti in Ganjam district, Chandbali in Bhadrak district, Kishorenagar in Angul district, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Alleging that the administration has taken no steps to stop violence unleashed by the BJD supporters, Mallick said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should announce steps taken to stop such incidents.Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has demanded that criminal elements should be detained before the polls to stop violence and booth capturing by BJD supporters. 

In a memorandum submitted to the SEC, a delegation of Congress leaders alleged that criminals and land mafia are campaigning for ruling party supported candidates in Balangir and Deogaon blocks of Balangir district.There are several places in Jharsuguda, Balasore and Jajpur districts where BJD supporters are distributing money and other items to influence the voters, the memorandum said and demanded early action by the SEC for ensuring free and fair polls.

