Peaceful second phase polls across Odisha

By Express News Service

Second phase of polling in the three-tier panchayat elections in the State passed of peacefully in most districts on Friday. In Puri, as many as 3.35 lakh voters (around 70 per cent) of Gop and Nimapara blocks turned up to cast their votes on the day, as against 76.36 per cent in the first phase. Alongside, two officials faced suspension while arrest warrants were issued against 14 vehicle owners who didn’t turn up for duty despite orders.

In Balangir, polling took place in three blocks, Puintala, Loisingha and Agalpur on the day. Of the 2,35,516 eligible voters, 1,75,681 (63 per cent) cast their votes in 810 booths set up across the blocks.

Narla, Karlamunda and M Rampur blocks in Kalahandi also witnessed a good turnout of voters, with females outnumbering males, recording 83.2, 85.71 and 82.78 per cent voting, respectively with only villagers of Sindhi Guda under Sirelpadar panchayat of M Rampur block boycotting the polls. Angul and Dhenkanal witnessed peaceful polling, unlike the first phase where incidents of violence were reported in Nihal Prasad village. Elections on the day were held in four blocks - Chhendipada (77 per cent) and Kaniha (70 per cent) in Angul and Dhenkanal Sadar (82 per cent) and Odapada (80 per cent) in Dhenkanal.

Polling for two ZP zones in Korukonda and one in Khairput block was held on the day in the Maoist-infested Malkangiri amid tight security. While Korukonda reported 75.56 per cent polling in 178 booths, Khairput went to polls with 142 booths and recorded 71.30 per cent voting. Bonda women under Mudulipada and Andrahal panchyats were seen queuing up in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Nuagaon, Subdega and Kutra blocks in Sundargarh reported 76.51 per cent, 73.90 per cent and 71.14 per cent voting, respectively.