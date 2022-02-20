Hingula Puja observed in Badasahi in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Devotees from across the State and beyond celebrated Hingula Puja by thronging the Pitha and offering bhog to the Goddess at Kaudikhani near Suhagpur village in Badasahi block on Saturday. The visitors included people from Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts besides bordering states of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

As per custom, the puja is observed either on a Tuesday or Saturday just after the Magha Purnima. The rituals are distinct in a way where devotees put bhog in the ‘havan kund’ (fire-altar) and do not look at it after the fire is lit. Locals also put pieces of bamboo or paddy straw from roofs of their huts in the havan kund, with the belief that the Goddess will protect their houses from fire and other mishaps. Trustee of Hingula Puja committee Sunil Kumar Dash said,”Devotees from outside the district and State came to offer bhog to Goddess Hingula. The rituals in the temple are unique. Here, bhog is offered to the deity in the havan kund and not meant to be consumed.”

SP Rishikesh D Khilari said security arrangements were made outside the temple for smooth traffic under supervision of district police.