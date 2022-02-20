STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Missing sarpanch candidate found unconscious, tied 

Chulamani’s supporters alleged that he was abducted by one of his rival candidates who assaulted him after tying his limbs.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vote, Polls, Election

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The missing sarpanch candidate from Sunarisikuan gram panchayat (GP) in Nuapada’s Khariar block was found in an unconscious state with his hands and feet tied near a road on Saturday morning. The candidate, Chulamani Baitharu, had gone missing on Friday evening. He was spotted lying along the road with his limbs tied by some villagers, a few km away from his house. Subsequently, his family and police were informed. Chulamani was first rushed to Khariar community health centre and later shifted to Balangir district headquarters hospital.

Chulamani’s supporters alleged that he was abducted by one of his rival candidates who assaulted him after tying his limbs. When Chulamani became unconscious, he was dumped along the road. Chulamani is contesting for the post of sarpanch against four other candidates including his niece Bhuleswari Das. His family members suspect involvement of Bhuleswari in the kidnapping.

In a video statement, Bhuleswari, however, termed the assault on her uncle as unfortunate. “My uncle’s family members are trying to falsely implicate my father Sanyasi Das in the incident. Since I have a large support base and chances of my victory in the election are high, I think rival candidates are conspiring against me to manipulate the voters,” Bhuleswari claimed.  

Police have registered a case and are investigating into the matter. Khariar IIC Aniruddha Muduli said involvement of any rival candidate in Chulamani’s abduction and assault has not been ascertained yet. “We are yet to record Chulamani’s statement since he is undergoing treatment. The investigation will proceed after the polling is over,” he added. Khariar will go to polls on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missing sarpanch Odisha polls Odisha rural polls Odisha elections
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp