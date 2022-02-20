Odisha: Missing sarpanch candidate found unconscious, tied 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The missing sarpanch candidate from Sunarisikuan gram panchayat (GP) in Nuapada’s Khariar block was found in an unconscious state with his hands and feet tied near a road on Saturday morning. The candidate, Chulamani Baitharu, had gone missing on Friday evening. He was spotted lying along the road with his limbs tied by some villagers, a few km away from his house. Subsequently, his family and police were informed. Chulamani was first rushed to Khariar community health centre and later shifted to Balangir district headquarters hospital.

Chulamani’s supporters alleged that he was abducted by one of his rival candidates who assaulted him after tying his limbs. When Chulamani became unconscious, he was dumped along the road. Chulamani is contesting for the post of sarpanch against four other candidates including his niece Bhuleswari Das. His family members suspect involvement of Bhuleswari in the kidnapping.

In a video statement, Bhuleswari, however, termed the assault on her uncle as unfortunate. “My uncle’s family members are trying to falsely implicate my father Sanyasi Das in the incident. Since I have a large support base and chances of my victory in the election are high, I think rival candidates are conspiring against me to manipulate the voters,” Bhuleswari claimed.

Police have registered a case and are investigating into the matter. Khariar IIC Aniruddha Muduli said involvement of any rival candidate in Chulamani’s abduction and assault has not been ascertained yet. “We are yet to record Chulamani’s statement since he is undergoing treatment. The investigation will proceed after the polling is over,” he added. Khariar will go to polls on Sunday.