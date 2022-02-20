President Kovind offers flag, prayers at Puri's Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: President Ram Nath Kovind along with First Lady Savita Kovind and family offered prayers at the Sri Jagannath temple here on Saturday. He was received by chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Dr Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Samarth Verma, Additional DG RK Sharma, IG Narasingh Bhol, SP K Vishal Singh and chief of Chhatisha Nijog Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra.

The President and his family coming out

of Srimandir after offering prayers | Express

Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, who was scheduled to receive the President at the temple gate, was absent as he has tested positive for Covid-19. The Kovinds were escorted into the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir by family priest Narayan Gochhikar and Kumar.

The President offered prayers to the Trinity and also had darshan of Goddesses Mahalaxmi and Vimala on Srimandir premises. Gochhikar said he showed the impression of Chaitanya Deb’s feet near Garuda Stambha (pillar) inside the temple.

A flag was hoisted atop the temple on the mast of Nilachakra on behalf of the President. Gochhikar said Kovind witnessed the process of servitors scaling the 214 feet high Srimandir without the support of any ladder and tying the flag on the mast.

After remaining inside the 12th century shrine for around 55 minutes, the Kovinds came out and spent some time in the special kiosk set up near the Lion’s Gate. The SJTA chief presented a Pattachitra of the Trinity to the President at the temple main gate.

For the President’s visit, Srimandir was made out of bounds for devotees from 4 pm to 6 pm. While traders were asked to down their shutters, street vendors were moved out from Badadanda till the President’s visit was over. Earlier, the President and his family arrived at Puri helipad and were escorted to Raj Bhavan amid tight security. After taking rest in Raj Bhavan, the Kovinds reached Srimandir at 5 pm.

The President will visit Sri Chaitanya Gaudiya mutt to pay tributes to its founder Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad on Sunday morning. At 11 am, he will inaugurate the three-year celebration of 150th birth anniversary of the founder of Gaudiya mission and address a gathering of saints at the open air stage near Gundicha temple. The President will depart from Puri at 12 pm. This is Kovind’s second official visit to Puri as the President.