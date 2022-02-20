Training and treatment affected in hospital in Odisha's Mayurbhanj due to authorities’ apathy

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Resentment is brewing among interning doctors at the Mayurbhanj Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital (MH-MCH) over absence of medical officers (MO), poor infrastructure and shortage of medicines in the facility.

As per norm, the OPD should have a Head MO, four MOs (for Community Medicine, General Medicine, Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynaecology), a residential MO besides laboratory and dispensary assistants to cater to patients. The MCH has 16 doctors out of 24 sanctioned posts but if sources are to be believed, only one MO is on duty at the OPD since last six months. This apart, the department is also grappling with equipment and medicine shortage. Reportedly, none of the 33 OPD beds is fit for use by the patients.

Besides, students, who are in the final year of the four and half year Bachelor in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) programme at the MCH, have alleged that the College principal was seen on duty once this year and only thrice last year. Their allowances have reportedly been pending since six months. Demands for regular attendance of doctors at the OPD and other related issues have not yielded any result, they claimed, adding that students took only six online classes during the pandemic in 2020-21 due to apathy of the college management.

Some of the interning doctors, who are in their final year of BHMS, alleged that due to shortage of medicines, they were advised by medical authorities to add warm water to the drugs and administer it to patients. More than 50 per cent of medicines in store are stacked beyond their expiry dates, they alleged.

“We met the ADM six months back and expressed our grievances. He asked the College Principal to look into the matter but nothing was done,” the final year students said. Contacted, MH-MCH principal Debkumar Das said he was absent from duty owing to poor health conditions.

“Problems of the interning doctors will be addressed soon. The homeopathy medicines contain alcohol and have not expired,” he said.