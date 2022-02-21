STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Attack on journalists: Opposition blames BJD

A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission and demanded immediate transfer of Jajpur SP over the incident.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Political leaders cutting across party lines condemned the attack on journalists outside a booth in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district while they were covering an alleged incident of booth capturing during the third phase panchayat polls on Sunday. 

Expressing concern over the incident, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said frequent attacks on media persons is not a good sign in a democracy. He raised questions over the law and order situation in the State. “There can be disagreement in politics but there is no place for violence,” he added.
State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra alleged the ruling BJD is sponsoring such attacks because of the growing support for the BJP in the elections. 

Booth capturing and rigging by the ruling BJD supporters have become rampant and journalists trying to cover such incidents are being brutally assaulted, he said and added many such incidents of violence are going unreported.

Condemning the incident, the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik said that the attack on journalists and political opponents with the aim of manipulating the poll process is an attack on democracy and civil society. This is the modus operandi of the BJD during elections in Odisha, he added. A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission and demanded immediate transfer of Jajpur SP over the incident.

Organisational secretary of BJD Pranab Prakash Das took to Twitter to condemn the attack on the journalists. “There is no place for such acts of violence in a democracy. Odisha police will take strict action against the culprits in accordance with the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior journalists on Sunday met the SEC and demanded strict action against those involved in the attack on the scribes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JOurnalist Attacjed Political leaders Jaipur panchayat polls BJD BJP Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp