Congress alleges rigging of votes  in many booths of the gram panchayat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday alleged mass rigging in booths of Kadrayan gram panchayat of Basta block in Balasore district in the second phase of panchayat polls.

In a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC), zilla parishad candidate for zone no 16 Anjali Pradhan said she was prevented from entering the booths on the day of polling. While the panchayat has 4,604 voters, the total number of votes cast were 4,335, which means around 95 per cent polling was recorded in the area, Pradhan said, adding in all the 18 booths votes were cast by one or two persons.

The OPCC memorandum alleged that voting in many booths of the gram panchayat was over by 9 am. The Congress leaders demanded strong action against the officials in charge of the polling booths.