Odisha government gives compulsory retirement to tainted ASP Trinath Mishra

With this, the state government has so far given compulsory retirement to 152 officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:21 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday gave compulsory retirement to the additional superintendent of police (communications), Cuttack Trinath Mishra for accumulating properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance had recently seized movable and immovable properties worth over Rs 9 crore after raids on 11 properties owned by Mishra at Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, and other places following complaints received from different places. 

A release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Mishra is one of the senior officers given compulsory retirement by the government in tune with the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption and inefficiency.

With this, the state government has so far given compulsory retirement to 152 officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency.

