Rain in Capital signals times of misery ahead

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a sign of the direful times ahead, a brief spell of rain on Sunday evening led to waterlogging at several places in the Capital city including the much-touted Smart Janpath and Iskcon temple road bringing traffic to a grinding halt for nearly an hour.

The sudden spell of rain, at around 5 pm, continued for around 30 minutes and left commuters stranded on Smart Janpath road near Ashok Nagar as stormwater flooded the entire stretch making it extremely difficult for the vehicles to ply. Caught unawares, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) engaged its workers to declog the drain. However, it took nearly one hour to dewater the road and clear the traffic.

The situation was even worse at the service road of NH-16 in front of Iskcon temple where waterlogging is a perennial problem due to delays on part of the NHAI and BMC in addressing the drainage issue

. Vehicles on the stretch remained stranded for more than one hour forcing the Commissionerate Police to divert traffic from CRP square to avoid road blockade.

A BMC team led by the drainage engineer rushed to the spot to clear the siphons on either sides. Waterlogging was also reported on the Bomikhal-Rasulgarh stretch of Cuttack-Puri road as well as Soubhagya Nagar road.

Several residential colonies in Soubhagya Nagar, Jharpada Mahadev Nagar and other low-lying areas reported waterlogging following the sudden downpour. In Jagannath Nagar, residents alleged that the civic body is yet to address the issue of blockage of internal drains due to which stormwater floods the roads even after light rains.

BMC officials, however, said the problems pertaining to areas prone to water-logging have been identified following last year’s monsoon and efforts are on to address it.

A senior engineer from the drainage division of the BMC said waterlogging on Smart Janpath was mostly due to the ongoing project work on the stretch and the issue will be addressed after the project is completed. He admitted that the drainage issue continues to remain a problem near Iskcon temple and efforts are on to resolve it.

The India Meteorological Department said the city recorded 32.2 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on the day. On the other hand, Chandbali recorded 10.2 mm rainfall and Cuttack 9 mm during the same period. “Some parts in Odisha received rainfall under the influence of western disturbance.

The intensity of showers increased in Bhubaneswar after 5 pm,” said Regional Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. A few parts in the State are likely to receive rainfall from February 24 onwards under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.