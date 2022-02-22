Chief Justice launches ‘SCC Online’ for judicial officers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Monday launched SCC Online for judicial officers across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice urged judicial officers to familiarise themselves with the tutorials available at SCC Online, a digital resource tool that provides legal information databases which make judgments and statutes easily accessible in virtual mode.

He suggested officers to spend at least a few minutes every day on the resource which would provide valuable assistance in developing their legal acumen and judgment writing skills.

Justice Arindam Sinha, chairman of the library committee stated that for prompt and effective adjudication a judge must be adept in handling legal issues with the rich source of knowledge gathered from constant reading of law journals and legal magazines.

SCC Online will serve as a tool for such legal resources, he said. SCC Online also enables quick retrieval of case-law, statute law, notifications and other legal materials.