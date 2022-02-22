STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chief Justice launches ‘SCC Online’ for judicial officers

SCC Online also enables quick retrieval of case-law, statute law, notifications and other legal materials.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Justice S Muralidhar (Photo | Nayana Forum Facebook)

Justice S Muralidhar (Photo | Nayana Forum Facebook)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Monday launched SCC Online for judicial officers across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice urged judicial officers to familiarise themselves with the tutorials available at SCC Online, a digital resource tool that provides legal information databases which make judgments and statutes easily accessible in virtual mode.

He suggested officers to spend at least a few minutes every day on the resource which would provide valuable assistance in developing their legal acumen and judgment writing skills.

Justice Arindam Sinha, chairman of the library committee stated that for prompt and effective adjudication a judge must be adept in handling legal issues with the rich source of knowledge gathered from constant reading of law journals and legal magazines.

SCC Online will serve as a tool for such legal resources, he said. SCC Online also enables quick retrieval of case-law, statute law, notifications and other legal materials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCC Online Digital Database Case Law Statue Law
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp