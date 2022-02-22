STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four die, 8 hurt in road mishap in Odisha's Kalahandi district

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: At least four persons, including two women, were killed and eight others injured in a road accident on NH 26 near Turlakhaman in Kalahandi district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The mishap took place when an ill-fated four-wheeler in which they were travelling collided head-on with a paddy-ladden truck coming from the opposite direction on the wrong route.

The deceased have been identified as Jagyana Nag, Champa Nag and Sukant Nag of Siskela village in Balangir district and Sadam Suna of Pipalpadar village in Kalahandi district.

Police sources said 12 persons were returning to Siskella after attending a wedding function in Kesinga of the Kalahandi district. The mishap is suspected to have been occurred due to sleep inertia.

The paddy-laden truck overturned in the impact of the head-on collision. While all four died on the spot, the injured persons were rushed to Kesinga hospital and then Bhawanipatna Hospital. One critically injured child has been shifted to VIMSAR, Burla.

“With the help of locals the injured persons were shifted to the hospital and the condition of four is stable to be critical. The driver of the truck is absconding. The investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of the accident,” said a police official.

Police have registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem. A pall of gloom descended Siskela village as the death news spread. The bodies will be handed over after the autopsy is over.

