Fourth phase panchayat polls in 27 dists today

Polling to be held in 1,254 gram panchayats; 667 candidates in fray for 163 ZP zones.

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stage is set for the fourth phase panchayat elections scheduled in 27 districts of the State on Tuesday. As large-scale violence was reported in the previous three phases, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling.

As many as 257 platoons of police and 1,473 mobile patrolling parties along with district police officers have been deployed for the elections which will be held at 17,089 booths in 1,254 gram panchayats of 64 blocks. 

Around 667 candidates are in fray for 163 zilla parishad zones. Over 51.3 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the elections. State Election Commission (SEC) sources said polling has already been completed in 61,300 booths out of the total 91,003 booths in the first three phases of the polls.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 82 persons including 43 from Jajpur district, 24 from Puri, nine from Dhenkanal and six from Jagatsinghpur districts in connection with violence and disruptions during the previous three phases.

As per Commission sources, the third phase polls recorded 78.6 per cent voter turnout. Sonepur district registered the highest 87.44 per cent turnout, followed by 86.33 per cent in Nabarangpur and 84.78 per cent in Koraput. Ganjam district again the recorded lowest turnout of 66.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, with cases dropping in Odisha, the SEC has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions for counting of votes of the panchayat polls. Earlier, RT-PCR or rapid antigen test was mandatory for officials before entering counting centres. As per the relaxed provisions, all persons entering counting centres will be subjected to thermal scanning and they should be fully vaccinated.

