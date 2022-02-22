STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha sees further dip in new infections

The daily infection count in Odisha plunged further as the State reported 388 new Covid-19 cases, 104 less than the previous day. 

Published: 22nd February 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The daily infection count in Odisha plunged further as the State reported 388 new Covid cases, 104 less than the previous day. The new infections were detected after testing of 53,690 samples in the last 24 hours.  Sonepur district reported zero Covid cases, while the infection count in the rest of the districts, except Khurda, remained below 50. 

Health and Family Welfare department officials said the daily test positivity rate (TPR) also went down and remained below 1 per cent for the second consecutive day. The TPR on Monday stood at 0.72 per cent compared to 0.8 per cent the previous day. The daily TPR is lowest since the beginning of the current wave in January. 

Apart from a drop in new cases and daily TPR, officials said the number of fatalities also fell marginally though the figure remained in double-digit.  Total 15 Covid related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 9,041. The State had reported 17 Covid deaths on Sunday. 

The fatalities included six from Sundargarh and two each from Khurda, Cuttack and Balasore. The State now has 5,632 active cases while 12,68,158 people, including 1,049 in the last 24 hours, have recovered from the disease, department officials said and added all districts continue to remain in green zone. 

