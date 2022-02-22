Transgender murder: Police clueless

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: It’s been four days since a transgender was found murdered along NH-53 near Godbhaga College but Burla police is still clueless about the identity of the culprits and the motive behind the crime.

Firoz Chhatria (20) of Kadampada in Goshala was found dead with throat slit on February 17.

As Firoz’s two-wheeler, cellphone and wallet were found at the spot, police ruled out the possibility of loot and suspected that the murder could be a fallout of past enmity. However, four days on, the assailants are yet to be nabbed.

Burla IIC Kamal Panda admitted that there has been no significant progress in investigation of the case as police are occupied with the ongoing panchayat election duties. “We will expedite the investigation once the election is over and arrest the culprits at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, the delay in police action has sparked outrage among the transgender community in the district. The community has threatened to intensify protests if the culprits involved in Firoz’s murder are not apprehended soon.

2 arrested for murder

Malkangiri: Police on Monday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man, identified as Ganapati Tanti of Malaliguda village in Mathili block of the district two days back. The accused - Samaru Dura and Guru Krisani - had allegedly killed Tanti over a heated exchange concerning his violent behaviour towards his wife.