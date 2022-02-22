STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers trek 10 km from erosion-hit Satabhaya to exercise their franchise

Though 115 families from these panchayats are waiting to be rehabilitated from the danger-prone area, no step has been taken in the matter.

Published: 22nd February 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

One of the voters Manorama Behera with her two children in Satabhaya (Photo | EPS)

One of the voters Manorama Behera with her two children in Satabhaya (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  In the absence of motorable road, around 300 voters from sea erosion-hit Satabhaya and Magarakandha panchayats of Kendrapara district had to walk around 10 km to cast their votes in the rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia during the third phase panchayat elections on Sunday. They also crossed the crocodile-infested Bausagali river to reach their destination. 

“I have been living in a makeshift house with my two children for the last 10 years. My husband had applied for land in the rehab colony but officials rejected on grounds that they had already given land to my father-in-law,” said Manorama Behera (34), adding that earlier they used to vote in Satabhaya but the polling booths for the first time were shifted to Bagapatia. 

“Our names are included in the electoral roll of Satabhaya but since the booths were shifted, I walked all the way to Bagapatia to cast my vote. My land application too was declined and I still live in a hut close to the sea,” said Ramesh Mallick, another resident of Satabhaya. 

Though 115 families from these panchayats are waiting to be rehabilitated from the danger-prone area, no step has been taken in the matter. Four years back, the State government had shifted 571 vulnerable families of the panchayat to Bagapatia rehabilitation colony in view of the alarming erosion of the beach stretch at Satabhaya.

However, some families living close to the coast are yet to be shifted. They continue to live under uncertain conditions amid constant fear of the advancing sea. 

However, Rajnagar tehsildar Bholanath Sethi said, “Some families are still staying in Satabhaya for fishing and other livelihood purposes though they got houses at the rehabilitation colony. Many walked all the way to cast votes on Sunday.”

The 12-km stretch of the beach at Satabhaya panchayat is said to be the fastest-eroding beach on Odisha coast. More than 1000 homes and large tracts of agricultural lands have been devoured by the rising sea in the past 40 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roads Polls Panchayat Elections Booths Electrol
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp