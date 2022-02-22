Winter makes its exit, mercury begins to rise across Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Winter is on its way out in Odisha, many parts of which have begun to witness a rise in mercury. On Monday, at least 21 places reported 30 degree Celsius temperature marking the gradual onset of summer.

Sonepur was the hottest at 34 degree Celsius. The night temperature also jumped across the State on the day. Jharsuguda was the coldest at 11.7 degree, followed by hill-station Daringbadi at 13.5 Celsius.

Similarly, Capital city Bhubaneswar recorded 31.6 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar’s average temperature during the month of February is 31.5 degree and it was marginally higher on Monday. The city had witnessed hotter days last year in February and recorded 40.4 degree Celsius on 26th of the month. The Regional Meteorological Centre attributed the rise in temperature to an approaching western disturbance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is likely to release the long-range forecast for this summer season on February 28 or March 1.

However, the rise in temperature was consistent across the country. Across south India, the day temperature rose, with a centre in Kerala hitting the 40 degree Celsius mark. Even as the mercury showed a rise, it is expected to fall in some parts of the State from Thursday onwards due to the rainfall activity under the influence of the western disturbance.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur in Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Thursday, and at a few places in northern districts and southern districts on Friday

“The daytime temperature is likely to fall in some parts due to the rainfall activity, but there will be no large change in night temperature in the State during the next four to five days,” said Met dept scientist Umashankar Das.