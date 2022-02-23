BJD demands arrest of former BJP min for worker’s murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK: The BJD on Tuesday demanded the arrest of former BJP minister Manmohan Samal and his supporters for their alleged involvement in the murder of party worker Pratap Chandra Rout of Jahangir village within Dhamnagar police limits in Bhadrak district.

In a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC), a delegation of BJD leaders alleged that the murder of the worker was committed at the instigation and presence of the former minister.

Alleging that BJP workers and leaders have unleashed violence against BJD’s activists anticipating a massive defeat in the panchayat polls, the memorandum stated that the culprits are now moving around freely in the area after committing the crime.

They also demanded appropriate security measures for the party candidates and supporters to protect them from the violence unleashed by the BJP leaders and workers against them.

However, Samal did not respond to the allegations despite repeated attempts to contact him. Earlier, BJD Bhadrak district unit had demanded Samal’s immediate arrest for his alleged involvement in the murder.

Speaking to media persons at Dhamnagar, BJD leader Byomakesh Ray alleged that Rout was brutally attacked by a group of BJP workers at around 9 pm. He alleged that Samal died of critical head injuries.

Describing the murder as pre-planned, Ray said people of Dhamnagar will never forgive the culprits. Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Bhadrak MLA Sanjeeb Mallick along with party workers were present in the press meet. Dhamnagar police could not be contacted for its response on the matter.

