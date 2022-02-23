STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD suspends 4 panchayat leaders for anti-party acts

Ahead of the final phase polling, the ruling BJD suspended four of its panchayat-level leaders in Naugaon block for anti-party activities on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representational photo (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Representational photo (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Ahead of the final phase polling, the ruling BJD suspended four of its panchayat-level leaders in Naugaon block for anti-party activities on Tuesday. The suspended members include Tarun Barik, Chandan Kumar Lenka, Rinarani Behera and Bibhuti Bhusan Das.

The suspension came in the wake of reports that members are divided in supporting and opposing candidates within the party during campaigning. MLA-cum-Water Resources Minister Raghunadnan Das in Erasama block and  MLA Prasant Muduli in Naugaon block are also reportedly at loggerheads backing rival candidates for sarpanch and panchayat samiti posts in various panchayats of Erasama block thus exposing the internal rift within the party.

The simmering conflict between them came to the fore when anonymous leaflets on the issue started spreading on social media. 

Differences between Muduli and chairperson of the Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Ltd (OSCDC) Amrendra Das are also in the open. Both are backing different candidates for sarpanch and samiti member posts in Naugaon block. 

Meanwhile, on Monday night, miscreants set afire the house of BJP-backed sarpanch candidate Chinmayee Nayak from Arakhakuda in Naugaon’s Rohia panchayat. Nayak’s sister, who claimed the incident to be the handiwork of the BJD, filed a complaint with the local police in this regard. 

Naugaon IIC Subhransu Parida said A case has been registered. No arrest has been made. The investigation is underway.

TAGS
BJD Anti-Party Panchatay Poll Sarpanch OSCDC
Comments

