Candidates guard ballot boxes round the clock

The candidates are on alert after a hue and cry was raised over the alleged entry of BDO of Nischintakoili, Karnadev Samadev into the strong room set up in a college.

Candidates camping near PP College in Nischintakoili to keep a tab on the strong room. (Photo EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Apprehending tampering of ballot boxes, candidates supported by BJP, Congress and dissidents of BJD along with their supporters have set up camps outside strong rooms in Mahanga and Nischintakoili blocks of the district.

Even as the State Election Commission (SEC) has assured adequate security at the strong rooms which have been kept under CCTV surveillance, the candidates are taking no chances and are guarding the ballot boxes 24X7. 

The candidates are on alert after a hue and cry was raised over the alleged entry of BDO of Nischintakoili, Karnadev Samadev into the strong room set up in a college. The incident led to tension in the area with locals demanding Samadar’s transfer from the block.

This apart, the candidates’ apprehensions were also fuelled by rumours of theft of a ballot box from the strong room set up in a college at Mahanga. 

After the conclusion of voting in the first phase on February 16, ballot boxes collected from 523 booths were kept in a strong room set up on the premises of JN College at Kuanpal in Mahanga block.

Similarly, ballot boxes collected from 590 booths after voting in the second phase on February 18 have been kept on the premises of Panchayat Prahallad College in Nischintakoili. 

“We fear the local administration, under the influence of the ruling party, may tamper with the ballot boxes. Hence we are keeping a watch on the strong room by erecting tents in shifts,” said the candidates. The candidates and their supporters have divided themselves into five teams for this purpose. 

District gram panchayat officer Baidanath Munda said though necessary arrangements have been made for securing the strong rooms as per the SEC’s instructions, the candidates or their representatives can keep a watch on the ballot boxes if they wish.  

