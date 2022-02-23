STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake doc’s sister brought to Capital for questioning

Sources said, a police team is continuing its searches at Ramesh’s native place in Kendrapara to ascertain more details about his antecedents. 

Fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday brought fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain’s sister Rashmita Beura to the State Capital from Iswarpur in Kendrapara district for questioning. Rashmita has been accused of conning 17 women into marrying Swain for money.

A special squad of Commissionerate Police raided Rashmita’s residence at Iswarpur and detained her. 

Police suspect Rashmita was aware of Swain’s activities. She will be questioned regarding her involvement in the frauds committed by her brother. Meanwhile, a fresh complaint has been lodged against Swain at Mahila Police station for allegedly defrauding a businessman from Andhra Pradesh of Rs 4 lakh. 

On Sunday, a businessman from West Bengal had lodged a complaint in Mahila police station alleging Swain had taken a hatching machine worth over Rs 1 lakh from him did not pay for it.  Sources said, a police team is continuing its searches at Ramesh’s native place in Kendrapara to ascertain more details about his antecedents. 

Police had arrested 66-year-old Swain on February 14 for allegedly marrying at least 17 women by impersonating a doctor working with the Central government and conning them for money and other valuables.

