STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rights panel seeks report on victim compensation 

Earlier, Malkangiri Collector had informed the Commission that the chargesheet in the matter was filed within seven months of the incident and the matter is sub-judice. 

Published: 23rd February 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission Logo

National Human Rights Commission (Logo. | Wikipedia Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report on the implementation of victim compensation scheme from the Registrar General of Orissa High Court.

The apex human rights panel has asked to issue necessary directions to all district legal services authorities (DLSA) to take immediate steps and conduct inquiry as per the Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017.

Adjudicating a petition and subsequent rejoinder filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC also issued notice to DLSA secretary of Malkangiri to take steps immediately so as to grant the monetary relief to a rape survivor, whose video had gone viral, and submit a report within next four weeks.

On August 9, 2017, one 35-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped on the roadside near MV-84 village in Malkangiri district. The incident came to light after a video clipping of the heinous crime went viral in social media. Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

Earlier, Malkangiri Collector had informed the Commission that the chargesheet in the matter was filed within seven months of the incident and the matter is sub-judice. 

As the district administration intimated to the Commission that no recommendation for compensation has been made by the trial court and neither the victim nor her family members have requested for it, the petitioner in his rejoinder stated that no compensation has been paid to the victim and no action taken to delete the video from social media platforms to prevent it from circulating further.

“Even as the victim compensation scheme has been notified following the direction of the NHRC in another case, no compensation has been granted to the victim and no psycho-social counseling done so far. The steps taken by the government to check, control and prevent the spread of crime against the women is also not satisfactory,” Tripathy alleged. 

Expressing concern that the victim has not been granted any monetary relief and counseling even as four years have passed since the chargesheet was filed, the NHRC directed to conduct an inquiry and award compensation within two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission Victim Compensation Scheme Orissa High Court DLSA Human Rights Panel NHRC Tribal woman rape Video
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp