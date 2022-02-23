STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two critically hurt in BJP, BJD clash

Two persons sustained critical injuries in a clash between supporters of BJD and BJP during the fourth phase polling at Pankipali within Sohela police limits here on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Sources said Akshaya and Raju were on their way to Luhurachati on a bike when supporters of a former Pankipali sarpanch of BJP allegedly intercepted the duo near the village polling booth. After an altercation, the BJP workers brutally assaulted them. 

Subsequently, the shop of another BJD worker was vandalised and the houses of two villagers were attacked. A 55-year-old woman was also injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters.

Akshaya and Raju were rushed to Sohela community health center (CHC) and their condition is critical. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Sohela IIC Hadibandhu Gadtia said the exact reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway. Two platoons of police force have been deployed in the village to prevent any further flare-up.

