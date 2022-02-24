STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

25 districts to vote in 5th phase

All eyes are on Swabhiman Anchal where polling will be held after 10 years.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image ( File Photo )

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The final phase of the three-tier panchayat polls will be held in 48 blocks of 25 districts in the State including Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off region of Naxal-hit Malkangiri district, on Thursday.

Voting will take place in 13,514 booths of 131 zilla parishad (ZP) zones and 974 gram panchayats (GPs). Keeping in view incidents of poll-related violence in the previous four phases, adequate security arrangements have been made across the State for free and fair polling. 

As many as 258 platoons of police, 1,148 mobile patrolling parties along district police personnel have been deployed in the poll-bound districts for smooth conduct of the fifth phase elections.

In Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal, a part of Chitrakonda block, where polling will be held after a gap of 10 years, BSF and police personnel have been deployed at different locations. Focus is on 81 sensitive and 60 hyper-sensitive booths identified in the region to avert any untoward incident. 

Apart from polling booths, adequate security arrangements have also been made at strong rooms across the State with CCTV coverage to ensure round-the-clock safety of ballot boxes.

“Security and CCTV arrangements are also being made at block headquarters for smooth counting of votes,” officials said.  The election will be conducted as per State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines and Covid protocols. SEC sources said polling is already over in 78,389 booths out of the total 91,003 in the previous four phases. The process has been completed in Jharsuguda, Boudh, Deogarh, Berhampur, Angul districts. 

SEC officials said a high voter turnout of 79 per cent was recorded in the fourth phase on February 22. Sonepur district registered the highest 86.51 per cent turnout, followed by 84.87 per cent in Bargarh.  Ganjam district recorded the lowest turnout of 65.2 per cent. Barring stray incidents of violence, polling has been by and large peaceful in the previous phases.

Police have so far arrested 147 persons including 103 from Jajpur district, 24 from Puri, 10 from Dhenkanal, seven from Jagatsinghpur and three from Kendrapara districts in connection with violence and disruptions during the last four phases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zilla parishad Polls Voting Naxal-hit Malkangiri Swabhiman Anchal Pandemic
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp