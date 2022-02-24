BJP alleges misuse of power by ruling party in Balasore town

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The long-standing demand for upgradation of Balasore municipality to a corporation for better civic amenities and efficient handling of issues has not been fulfilled due to the State government apathy.

Miffed with the government for the inordinate delay, BJP observer for Balasore and Bhadrak municipalities Jiban Pradip Das on Wednesday brought up issues affecting the people in the town.

Addressing media persons, he alleged misuse of power by municipality officials in the absence of ward councillors. He also said the civic body elections were delayed by the ruling party for more than three-and-half years now.

“Allegations of large-scale irregularities in construction sectors in both districts have come to the fore. Besides delay in government schemes like improving sanitation and ensuring proper drainage system, are all pointing fingers at a nexus between contractors and officials,” said Das, adding that partiality in the delimitation of wards and discrepancy in voters lists further indicate a political conspiracy of the BJD to maintain a stronghold in the region.

Das, who was formerly the BJD MLA of Balasore Sadar said he had raised this issue numerous times in the Assembly earlier but to no avail. “At that time, a survey was carried out to include villagers who came under the panchayats and NACs but no follow-up was done later. This time, they will receive a befitting reply from the voters who are well aware of the rampant corruption in the municipalities,” added Das.

Also present at the press meet were BJP district president Umakanta Mohapatra, district vice-president Kamal Lochan Das, district coordinator Lambodar Nayak, town president Chittaranjan Panda and media coordinator Srinibash Pradhan.