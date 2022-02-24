BJP, BJD trade charges over poll violence, approach SEC for action

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After hurling accusations against each other over poll violence, the BJD and BJP took their battle to the office of the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday. While the saffron party workers staged a dharna in front of the SEC office, those from the ruling BJD sought action against BJP activists for indulging in violence.

“We have details of instances when our polling agents were abducted, ballot boxes snatched from polling officials and voters intimated. We demand stern action against those who are involved in these incidents,” said BJD MLA Ananta Narayan Jena.

Jena said his party had taken up the poll violence issue with the SEC as many as eight times but no action has been taken so far. The ruling party’s protest was meant to retaliate against the BJP which staged a dharna near the SEC office alleging inaction of the poll panel.

The BJP alleged that a maximum number of violent incidents were reported from Ganjam, Jajpur, and Bhadrak. Though instances of violence at booths, booth capturing, and attack on their agents were brought to the notice of the SEC, the district administrations concerned have not taken any action, the party’s workers alleged.

Senior BJP leader Manmohan Samal said while government officers are extending all possible help to the ruling party during the elections, the police are providing protection to the violators of the law.“The SEC has reduced the panchayat polls to a farce. Government officials and employees are openly canvassing for BJD. The SEC has turned a blind eye to our complaints,” said BJP leader Surath Biswal.

Not to be left behind, Congress alleged that the ruling party is fomenting violence even as the district administrations are looking the other way.

Starting from district collectors to block development officers (BDOs), all officials are working as agents of the BJD, said party spokesperson Padmakar Guru. He said people of the State are aware of how a helpless SEC is managing the elections.