CWC raises concern over cop inaction in rape cases

CWC raises concern over cop inaction in rape cases 

CUTTACK:  The district child welfare committee (CWC) has expressed concern over police inaction in minor girls’ rape cases across Cuttack. CWC chairperson Mandakini Jema said due to police inaction, the victims’ families and their relatives often live in fear with the accused continuing to threaten them.

She said police are often unwilling to arrest the rape accused and expedite probe. The victims and witnesses, particularly from poor and marginalised sections, receive little protection. 

Jema cited a case in which police are yet to arrest a man for raping a girl. Seven months back, a 17-year-old girl was raped by one Jagu Mishra (30) in Narasinghpur. The girl, hailing from a poor family in Kendrapara, was staying in her maternal grandparents’ house. While her father is differently-abled, her mother is suffering from chronic illness. The incident occurred when her grandparents were not in house.

The accused lured the victim and took her to his house and raped her there.  After her grandfather returned home, the victim narrated her ordeal following which an FIR was lodged. But, police did not arrest the accused as he is reportedly an influential person. While no action was initiated even as the matter was brought to the notice of senior police officers, the victim’s grandmother moved the CWC seeking justice. 

The victim was then produced before CWC but found to be mentally unstable. She was rehabilitated temporarily at Sobhaniya Sikhyashram. “Even as the accused is moving freely, police are not arresting him. The inaction of police encouraged the accused who is now threatening the victim’s grandparents,” said Jema.

She said the commission had brought the matter to the notice of SP, Cuttack (Rural), Narasingpur IIC and the investigating officer concerned. But all of them remained silent and no arrests were made or charge sheet filed in the case. “We have decided to seek the assistance of the legal aid forum to move the High Court on the issue to help the victim,” said Jema. 

