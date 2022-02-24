Fun-filled classes to refamiliarise children with schools from Feb 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As students of Class I to VII are set to attend offline classes from February 28 after a gap of two years, the State government has come out with guidelines for teaching and learning activities, including a week-long rapport building exercise.

This exercise would be taken up after reopening of schools at the elementary level to create a stress-free and enjoyable learning environment for the children.

“As the children have not attended the schools for long, their emotional well-being needs to be taken care of by creating a happy learning environment in schools,” said School and Mass Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi.

A fixed timetable will be prepared by the teachers which will focus on taking up the rapport-building exercise. The exercise will include open discussions for sharing of good memories during Covid pandemic, hobbies, how children felt, and what were their activities during the school closure period.

Word puzzles, story-telling, painting, clay modelling, crafts, and other co-curricular activities will also be a part of the exercise. Apart from rapport building, baseline assessment of children from Class I to V will be done in Odia, Math, and English between March 9 and 11 to understand the learning status and loss of the children.

CRCCs will analyse the baseline assessment result of his/her cluster and develop a holistic strategy in consultation with the DIET faculty and prepare a learning-level chart of the students.The answer papers of the baseline assessment will be shared with the parents and teachers and activities will be prepared to bridge the learning gaps.

School management committees and other field functionaries of the department will organise a large-scale campaign at village level to ensure 100 per cent attendance in schools on the reopening day.

Parent-teacher meetings will also be organised at the school level on February 26 to sensitise parents and guardians about their role and responsibilities towards schools as well as the academic progress of their children.