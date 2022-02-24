STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

MLA accuses BJD MP Patra of poll code flout

BJP’s Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete on Wednesday accused BJD MP Sasmit Patra of violating the mode code of conduct by campaigning during the silence period.

Published: 24th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo | EPS)

BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  BJP’s Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete on Wednesday accused BJD MP Sasmit Patra of violating the mode code of conduct by campaigning during the silence period. Though campaigning for the final phase of rural polls ended on Tuesday evening,

Patra was allegedly found holding election meetings in Tangarpali block of Sundargarh Assembly constituency for BJD’s zilla parishad (ZP) candidate.

When BJP workers raised a hue and cry over the incident, Patra left the block. Later, Tete wrote to the State Election Commission (SEC) about the incident and submitted a copy to the Sundargarh Collector and district election officer. 

Tete alleged that in violation of poll code, Patra was found holding election meetings and canvassing for BJD’s ZP candidate at Renda, Mangaspur, Remra, Jogimal, Nialipali, Bileigarh, and Jambahal villages.

“Patra also lured members of women self-help groups to vote in favour of the ruling party candidate. Apart from cash, some groups were even assured free trips to Puri. The BJD MP is not a voter of this constituency. What was he doing here during the campaigning ban?” she asked.

On the day, Tete also visited Bhasma police station where three BJP workers were detained. “I waited for three hours at the police station but the cops could not explain the reason for their detention. After three hours, police started preparing the FIR on fabricated charges,” she alleged. 

The MLA further claimed that the police are acting as a stooge of the BJD government and pressurising BJP members to work for the ruling party. “The IIC of a nearby police station even asked the three detained BJP members to work for the BJD in lieu of their release,” she added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zilla parishad BJD mode code of conduct Campaign Election Poll BJP
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp