MLA accuses BJD MP Patra of poll code flout

ROURKELA: BJP’s Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete on Wednesday accused BJD MP Sasmit Patra of violating the mode code of conduct by campaigning during the silence period. Though campaigning for the final phase of rural polls ended on Tuesday evening,

Patra was allegedly found holding election meetings in Tangarpali block of Sundargarh Assembly constituency for BJD’s zilla parishad (ZP) candidate.

When BJP workers raised a hue and cry over the incident, Patra left the block. Later, Tete wrote to the State Election Commission (SEC) about the incident and submitted a copy to the Sundargarh Collector and district election officer.

Tete alleged that in violation of poll code, Patra was found holding election meetings and canvassing for BJD’s ZP candidate at Renda, Mangaspur, Remra, Jogimal, Nialipali, Bileigarh, and Jambahal villages.

“Patra also lured members of women self-help groups to vote in favour of the ruling party candidate. Apart from cash, some groups were even assured free trips to Puri. The BJD MP is not a voter of this constituency. What was he doing here during the campaigning ban?” she asked.

On the day, Tete also visited Bhasma police station where three BJP workers were detained. “I waited for three hours at the police station but the cops could not explain the reason for their detention. After three hours, police started preparing the FIR on fabricated charges,” she alleged.

The MLA further claimed that the police are acting as a stooge of the BJD government and pressurising BJP members to work for the ruling party. “The IIC of a nearby police station even asked the three detained BJP members to work for the BJD in lieu of their release,” she added.

