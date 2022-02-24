STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voter list omission: Angry villagers take BDO hostage 

Patrapur BDO Prakash Das was rescued by police after two hours.

Published: 24th February 2022

Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Incensed over not being able to participate in election due to missing names in the voters’ list, villagers of Dhadiamba under Tumba panchayat in Ganjam took the block development officer (BDO) of Patrapur hostage on Wednesday. 

BDO Prakash Das had gone to Tumba to inspect the school transformation programme when he was forcibly taken to a nearby place by aggrieved villagers and held hostage there for nearly two hours.


On being informed, Berhampur Sub-Collector V Keerthi Vasan along with sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Chikiti Krushna Chandra Bhatra and Jarada police reached the spot and rescued the BDO from the clutches of irate villagers. Vasan assured the villagers that their grievance has already been placed before State Election Commission.

Incidentally, the villagers of Dhadiamba had detained a polling party with the ballot box after being unable to vote in the third phase of the panchayat elections on Sunday. Sources said names of over 100 voters of Dhadiamba were missing from the electoral roll. The villagers had even requested the district administration to make some alternate arrangements for them to vote but to no avail. Holding the BDO responsible for their plight, the villagers held him hostage.

In another poll-related incident, two zilla parishad (ZP) candidates of BJP fell at the feet of Khallikote BDO requesting adequate security outside strong rooms where ballot boxes are being kept. The video of this incident went viral on social media.

The two ZP candidates, Jagyanarayan Das from zone 11 and Ramachandra Baidya from zone 13, appealed to the BDO to strengthen the security at strong rooms. They alleged that the existing security arrangements put in place were not sufficient to keep the ballot boxes safe.  Following the appeal, more CCTV cameras were installed at the strong rooms and security measures enhanced.

Meanwhile, Aska, Bhanjanagar and Beguniapada blocks in Ganjam will go to polls in the final phase on Thursday. As many as 3,42,809 voters of 72 panchayats exercise their franchise at 1,051 booths of which 76 are hypersensitive and 70 sensitive.

