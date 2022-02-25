STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC notice to Odisha govt, SEC over municipal law amendment ordinance

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) on a writ petition challenging the Odisha Municipal Laws Amendment Ordinance 2021. 

The ordinance provided that there would be no reservation for backward class citizens (BCCs) till the time the ‘triple test’ condition prescribed by the Supreme Court is met. Accordingly, the State government had worked out the reservation for seats for the urban local body polls by de-reserving the seats earmarked for BCCs.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik issued the notices on a petition filed by Charulata Sahoo and Santosh Kumar Bhol without passing any stay order on the operation of the ordinance.

The petition challenged the ordinance on the ground of purported completion of the ‘triple test’ condition as the State government had constituted the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes which had reportedly completed its survey and submitted a report. 

The triple test prescribed norms for setting up of commission which would conduct an inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness and specify the proportion of reservation local-body wise. This would ensure that reservation would not exceed 50 per cent in total including OBCs, SCs and STs.
While posting the matter to June 29, the bench directed the State government to inform the court forthwith if the commission has submitted its report.

Prior to issuing the ordinance, the State government had brought in the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to have BCC quota up to 27 per cent subject to overall quota limit of 50 per cent for all reserved categories.

