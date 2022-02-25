JSW supporters lured voters with freebies in Dhinkia: Congress

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Congress has demanded an inquiry into alleged violation of model code of conduct in Dhinkia panchayat after a video showing distribution of clothes and sarees to the villagers just before the polling, went viral on social media. The final phase of the panchayat elections concluded on Thursday.

The footage showed some people distributing clothes to poverty-stricken women and elderly just before the polling took place. The Congress alleged that the people giving out the clothes were JSW supporters trying to woo voters to cast votes for ruling party candidates, and sought a probe into the matter.

Congress leader and former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra said, “This is a violation of the model code of conduct. The party had earlier sought intervention of the State Election Commission (SEC) and district administration regarding distribution of money by JSW supporters to voters in different villages of Dhinkia panchayat. We have evidence in this matter.” This is no free and fair election because JSW, with knowledge and support of the administration, is influencing voters, he further said.

Some of the voters too, on condition of anonymity, claimed that they were asked to cast votes in favour of BJD-backed contestants. However, polling concluded in all Dhinkia villages peacefully. As no polling booths were set up in Dhinkia village, the villagers went to neighbouring Patana, Trilochanpur and Mahala villages to cast votes. However, opposition leaders have claimed that only supporters of the JSW project cast their votes from Dhinkia while those opposing the steel plant did not turn up.

It may be recalled that six wards from no 10 to 15 were tagged with booths of Patana, Mahala and Trilochanpur, given the tense situation prevailing in Dhinkia after the violent clash between police and the villagers last month.