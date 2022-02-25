STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

JSW supporters lured voters with freebies in Dhinkia: Congress

The footage showed some people distributing clothes to poverty-stricken women and elderly just before the polling took place.

Published: 25th February 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Congress has demanded an inquiry into alleged violation of model code of conduct in Dhinkia panchayat after a video showing distribution of clothes and sarees to the villagers just before the polling, went viral on social media. The final phase of the panchayat elections concluded on Thursday. 

The footage showed some people distributing clothes to poverty-stricken women and elderly just before the polling took place. The Congress alleged that the people giving out the clothes were JSW supporters trying to woo voters to cast votes for ruling party candidates, and sought a probe into the matter. 

Congress leader and former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra said, “This is a violation of the model code of conduct. The party had earlier sought intervention of the State Election Commission (SEC) and district administration regarding distribution of money by JSW supporters to voters in different villages of Dhinkia panchayat. We have evidence in this matter.”  This is no free and fair election because JSW, with knowledge and support of the administration, is influencing voters, he further said. 

Some of the voters too, on condition of anonymity, claimed that they were asked to cast votes in favour of BJD-backed contestants. However, polling concluded in all Dhinkia villages peacefully. As no polling booths were set up in Dhinkia village, the villagers went to neighbouring Patana, Trilochanpur and Mahala villages to cast votes. However, opposition leaders have claimed that only supporters of the JSW project cast their votes from Dhinkia while those opposing the steel plant did not turn up. 

It may be recalled that six wards from no 10 to 15 were tagged with booths of Patana, Mahala and Trilochanpur, given the tense situation prevailing in Dhinkia after the violent clash between police and the villagers last month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress JSW panchayat elections Odisha
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp