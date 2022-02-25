STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lok Adalat to rescue of 80-year-old, asks TPSODL to rectify

The Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) of Phulbani has waived off an inflated energy consumption bill of Rs 49,113 charged by the TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL)

Published: 25th February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Old age senior citizen retirement

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: The Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) of Phulbani has waived off an inflated energy consumption bill of Rs 49,113 charged by the TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) to a house owner here.

As per reports, 80-year-old Hema Padhy had knocked on the doors of  Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) of Phulbani after receiving an inflated bill of Rs 49,113 for the house she had sublet in Ollen Batch Nagar Mouza of Phulbani town. After receiving the bill, she visited the electricity office in Phulbani and was told that she has been penalised after the electrical vigilance and enforcement staff had inspected her house and found the meter tampered. 

She filed a petition at the PLA, which after scrutiny of documents, found that the company had violated the statute under Section 126 of Electricity Act 2003 which states that if on inspection of any place or premises the assessing officer comes to conclusion that such person is indulging in unauthorised use of electricity, then he shall provisionally assess to the best of his judgment the electricity charges payable by such person instantly. Though Hema’s house was inspected by TPSODL officials on August 2019, they raised the issue and bill after three months on November 30 leading the Adalat to view the matter as illegal and done with malafide intention. 

“Gross violations in meter testing report and provisional order of assessment not being served to the petitioner were also brought to the fore by the court,” said PLA chairman Santosh Kumar Nayak. The company has been directed by the court to correct the bill within 15 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Permanent Lok Adalat TPSODL
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp